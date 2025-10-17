Check Out This Retirement Community!

Jeremy Pust and Jenny Zimpel join us on The Morning Blend to discuss living at St. Camillus Life Plan Community.

St. Camillus Life Plan Community is inspired by the humble beginnings of St. Camillus de Lellis, who transformed an ordinary life into an extraordinary mission of serving the sick. St. Camillus Life Plan Community continues his legacy with compassion. St. Camillus Life Plan Community provides a full continuum of care, in addition to independent living, to support every stage of life’s journey.

Residents have access to community spaces, restaurants, and units with expansive views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

To schedule a visit and for more information, call 414-259-6310 or visit stcam.com. They are located at 10100 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa