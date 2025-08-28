Check Out This Author's Fantastical Children’s Book

Silvia Acevedo and Jeff Miracola join us on The Morning Blend to discuss Silvia’s latest book, Mail-Order Monsters: Crash Course, and their book signing.

The book centers around a 10-year-old boy desperate for a new best friend who orders monsters from an ad at the back of an old comic book, but he gets more than he bargained for...

Watch to find out how this husband-wife duo created and collaborated on the book. You can order the book anywhere books are sold; however, some signed copies are hitting the shelves at Boswell Books.

Silvia will be signing books on:

Sep 20, 11 am - 12 pm

Blue House Books

5915 6th Ave A, Kenosha

November 9

Children’s Book Festival

Burlington Public Library

