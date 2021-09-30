Check out the Open Hearts, Open Homes Gala!

We can each play a part in enhancing the lives of children in foster care! If you’re unable to become a foster parent, there are other ways you can help. Open Hearts, Open Homes Gala on November 13 is one way that you can show your support. There will be dinner, inspiring stories, a Disney raffle and silent/live auctions. Karen Schlindwein and Amalie Bowling from Chosen, Inc. are here to share more about the gala and other outreach events that you can get involved in.

Head to Facebook for all the latest updates on Chosen, Inc. To register for the gala before the October 18 registration deadline, visit choseninlove.org. If you have any questions about how to become a foster parent, contact them at info@choseninlove.org .