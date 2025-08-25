Check Out the New “Collegiate Collection” From Stormy Kromer

CEO Gina Jacquart Thorsen joins us on The Morning Blend to show us the new line from Stormy Kromer featuring 18 Midwestern universities.

Stormy Kromer is a heritage outdoor brand known for its iconic wool cap, originally designed in 1903 by George “Stormy” Kromer, a railroad engineer from Kaukauna, Wisconsin. For over 80 years, the Kromer Cap Company was based in Milwaukee, and today, Stormy Kromer products are still cut and sewn in the Midwest — now in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

