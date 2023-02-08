We reveal our picture of the month. Each month we select one photo to be framed by the Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay. To be consider you must first enter out Art's Cameras Plus picture of the day. Send your photo to pictures@themorningblend.com. Please include a paragraph about the photo and the subjects in the photo.
Check Out The Latest Winner of The Picture Of The Month
Framed by The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 11:10:11-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.