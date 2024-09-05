Watch Now
Change Up Your Colors Alongside The Changing Season!

Merle Norman
As the nights are getting cooler the leaves are beginning to change, what better time to play some new color?

Makeup can be a creative outlet of self-expression for women of every age! Give yourself the chance to express some of the latest beauty trends at your own personal comfort level. Come in and let one of our color experts curate the perfect fall look for you.

For more information on Merle Norman and all their exceptional products that help revitalize your look, please visit their website at www.mnsalonbrookfield.com or give them a call at 262-782-4406.

