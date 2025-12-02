Celebrating the Holidays with The Bartolotta Restaurants

Director of Catering, Maria Bartolotta, and General Manager, Anna Bartolotta, join us on The Morning Blend to share what The Bartolotta Restaurants have in store for the holidays.

The Bartolotta Restaurants have several exciting holiday events and activations throughout the company taking place this December. Maria and Anna Bartolotta will be discussing details and will have live carolers on set as well. From Santa visiting the restaurants and a champagne dinner at Bacchus, you can find out more by viewing The Morning Blend.

The Bartolotta Restaurants Annual Holiday Gift Card promotion is now happening through Dec. 31. For every $100 purchased in gift cards, guests will receive a $20 holiday bonus to use at participating fine dining restaurants. For more information, to make a reservation for these events, or to purchase a gift card online, visit Bartolotta