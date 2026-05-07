Celebrating Seniors and The Launch of The Golden Memories Contest

Capri Communities and the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation are teaming up to launch an exciting new contest for adults 60+ in honor of the Wisconsin State Fair’s 175th Anniversary this summer. The contest which begins today, May 6, is called Golden Memories and seniors 60+ are invited to share their favorite State Fair stories in hopes of winning priceless prize packages from the Wisconsin State Fair.

Kim Irwin of Capri Communities and Anna Zeck of Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation join us to talk about the golden memories contest. Go to goldenmemorieswi.com to learn more and submit your entry for free. If you want to learn more about Capri Communities visit their website here.

If you would like to attend the Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium, registration is now open by clicking here.