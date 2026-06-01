Celebrating National Candy Month

June is officially National Candy Month, and this year’s celebration is even sweeter as it coincides with America’s 250th birthday! The National Confectioners Association is marking the occasion with its Sweet Land of Liberty campaign. NCA’s Sweet Land of Liberty campaign celebrates chocolate and candy as a quintessential American manufacturing success story and an important part of our lives for as long as there has been a United States.

Carly Schildhaus of the National Confectioners Association will be available on Monday, June 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET to kick off National Candy Month, discuss the findings of the new survey, and share more about the “Sweet Land of Liberty” Campaign. For more information, visit The National Confectioners Association - NCA.