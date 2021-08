Homecoming is more than just a high school dance. For Social X MKE, homecoming week will bring together young diverse professionals for a week of networking, professional development, health & wellness, and social impact in the city they call home. Here to tell us more about the fun events planned during homecoming week is Marquayla Ellison, President of Social X MKE.

Homecoming Week is August 21-28! To learn more, go to Socialxmke.com/homecoming.