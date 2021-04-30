Watch
Celebrating and Serving Small Business

Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 30, 2021
With National Small Business Week taking place May 2nd through the 7th, Verizon wants to start celebrating small businesses early. From April 29th through May 7th, Verizon’s doors are open to serve small businesses for Small Business Days in cities across the country including Milwaukee.. We’re joined today by Wendy Taccetta, Verizon’s head of small business to learn more. For all the information visit the website

