Celebrating 35 Years of Inclusion at The Growing Together Gala

This Disability Pride Month, learn why protecting the rights of people with disabilities matters. Balance, Inc. CEO Rebecca Jackson joins us to discuss the lasting impact of the Americans with Disabilities Act, how Balance empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive in their communities, and what's ahead as the organization celebrates 35 years of service. We'll also highlight Balance's Growing Together Gala and ways to support its mission.

For more visit: www.balanceinc.org