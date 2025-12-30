Celebrating 2026 with Ice Carvings, the 39th Annual Cool Fool Kite Festival

Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings, Bob Lechtenberg from Sculptora Borealis join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Gift of Wings holiday event.

The Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park on New Year's Day features kite flying, ice and snow carving, and free hot chocolate and coffee. The event takes place from 11 AM to 5 PM.

The organization is having a 30% discount on all kites and 50% off on all Holiday garden Spinners. Items from the Delta Kite Giveaway are available for pick up at: Gift of Wings, 5608 Broad St., Greendale, WI.

39th Cool Foot Kite and Snow Carving Festival:

11 AM - 5 PM

January 1, 2026

Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront

(3 blocks north of the Milwaukee Art Museum)

For more information, visit Gift of Wings or its Facebook Page

