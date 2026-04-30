Celebrating 110 Years of Serving Our Milwaukee Community

After being founded in 1915 to promote social change, the Junior League of Milwaukee has spent the last eleven decades supporting women and children in need in our Milwaukee community. Former JLM President Erin Donegan, shares all about the upcoming 110 year celebration, some history of the organization, and how people can get involved.

The celebratory luncheon will be held on May 13, 2026, at the Italian Community Center.

For more information, visit JLM 110th Anniversary Celebration - Junior League of Milwaukee, WI