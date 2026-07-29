Celebrate the Art of Chalk

Chalk it up in your calendars, MOWA is having their annual Art & Chalk Fest! Join the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) and enjoy a live arts weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2 in West Bend, WI.

This FREE, outdoor, live arts festival is set amidst the museum’s four-acre campus and features artists from the Wisconsin arts community. You have the chance to shop their vendor market, take in live art demonstrations, and enjoy a bite and a beer, all while listening to live music and taking in the scenic vistas of MOWA’s four-acre campus. Visit the expanded Activity Zone to participate in Chalk the Street or get creative with hands-on art projects.

For more, visit Art & Chalk Fest - MOWA