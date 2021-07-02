Watch
Celebrate the 4th of July with Delicious Treats!

With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 11:21:57-04

From Appetizers to drinks and dessert, Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares what to serve up this 4th of July!

Heluva Good! Dips are always a crowd pleaser! Available in seven flavors, they’re bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips!

Bartenura Moscato, the best-selling imported Italian Moscato is now available in convenient cans, making them the perfect warm-weather accessory!

Edible has a new Summer Flavors line of fresh, delicious gifts, treats, and platters to help celebrate Fourth of July or any summer occasion. Visit an Edible store near you to place your order!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

