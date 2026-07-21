Celebrate National Waterpark Day!

Make a splash this National Waterpark Day ( July 28th) with a family getaway to Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells!

From thrilling indoor and outdoor waterparks to spacious accommodations, great dining, and activities for all ages, Chula Vista has everything you need for the ultimate summer escape.

Learn why "One Tank Trips" are becoming more popular than ever and discover what makes this iconic Wisconsin Dells destination a favorite for families year after year.

Start planning your next adventure at ChulaVistaResort.com.