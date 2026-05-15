Celebrate National Pizza Day with Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria!

May 15 marks National Pizza Party Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a Chicago classic, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria! Founded over 50 years ago, Lou Malnati’s has built its reputation on authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza, made with fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes. Bring people together with great food and even better company!

To make the celebration even better, Lou Malnati’s is offering exclusive deals valid May 15–21! Use the code "CARRYOUT5" to recieve $5 off carryout orders of $20+. Use the code "LOU2YOU" for free delivery on orders of $20+. Offers are available through online, app, and phone orders. For more information, visit loumalnatis.com.