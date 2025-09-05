Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with the Cheez-It™ Frozen Pizza: Four Cheese

What better way to celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day than with the ultimate cheese pizza! Rebecca Schimke joins us on The Morning Blend to share the perfect pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day.

Palermo Villa, Inc. and Cheez-It® partnered to bring Cheez-It Frozen Pizza to life. The Italian Four Cheese is a delightful blend of whole milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses with marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin, crispy Original Cheez-It flavored crust.

Cheez-It Frozen Pizzas also come in 2 other mouthwatering flavors: Pepperoni and Cheddar Jack Supreme!

For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit Cheez-It Frozen Pizza.