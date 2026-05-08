Celebrate Mother’s Day With Botox

This May, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa are celebrating Mother’s Day in a special way, with a unique opportunity for anyone who wants to look and feel their best. Introducing “Bouquets of Botox for May,” an extended Mother’s Day promotion designed to honor every mom, mom-to-be, and truly anyone who was born to a mother. Botox is one of the most versatile and widely used aesthetic treatments in the world. At Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa, it can help address frown lines, forehead lines, crow’s feet, and more! These treatments are quick, minimally invasive, and performed by skilled injectors who ensure natural-looking results.

Throughout the entire month of May, patients who receive Botox treatment of 25 units or more will enjoy $50 in savings. For more information, visit WImedispa.com.