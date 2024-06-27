Celebrate June Dairy Month With Hafemeister Dairy Farms!!

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin! We are in Hustisford, WI, at Hafemeister Farm! We meet Dave and Kathleen Hafemeister, who are generational farmers. Also, Kathleen is a Veterinary technician, which allows her to provide expert care for her animals.

Dave and Kathleen milk their cows with robotic milkers! This gives them more free time on the farm! They also grow soybeans, wheat, corn, and alfalfa to feed the animals. They use their own manure for fertilizers, and the water used for cooling the milk is fed back to the cows. Environmentally friendly practices are essential!

Make sure to shop the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy Badge to know your product is coming from Wisconsin https://www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month