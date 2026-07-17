Celebrate Christmas in July, with A Christmas Carol!

Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition for the past 50 years has been A Christmas Carol! Join the actors of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig while they discuss this upcoming deal for the show! For one day only, Monday, July 20, Milwaukee Rep is offering up to 25% Off Tickets to A Christmas Carol, running December 2–24, 2026, in the historic Pabst Theater. Celebrate Christmas in July by setting up your winter tickets now!

save 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol on Monday, July 20 when using promotional code SNOW. Purchase tickets online Monday or call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.