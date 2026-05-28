Celebrate Aging With The Life Active Aging Symposium!

The Life Active Aging Symposium is designed for those 55+ who want to stay active, try something new, and celebrate all the positives that come with aging. The day is designed to celebrate active aging and older adults. There is truly something to delight and engage everyone, including an assortment of fun and engaging activities. Animal lovers will be thrilled to see special visits from the Elmbrook Humane Society and even miniature horses! Plus, don’t miss sweet treats like cotton candy, a donut truck, and complimentary coffee throughout the day.

The Life Active Aging Symposium is on Wednesday, June 10! To reserve your spot today, visit https://enjoylifesymposium.com. For more information, visit www.capricommunities.com.