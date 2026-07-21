Celebrate 75 Years of Family Fun at Chula Vista Resort!

For 75 years, Chula Vista Resort has been creating unforgettable memories for generations of families visiting Wisconsin Dells.

Join us as we celebrate this milestone with a look back at the resort's rich history, the traditions that have made it a favorite destination, and the exciting experiences that keep guests coming back year after year. Plus, learn about exclusive 75th anniversary keepsakes and why now is the perfect time to plan your next getaway.

Visit ChulaVistaResort.com to start planning your family vacation and join the celebration!