Cedarburg Garden Walk!

The Cedarburg Woman’s Club brings women together to make a positive impact in the community through volunteer work, education, and local fundraising. One of their signature events, the Garden Walk, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Held annually in July, the event offers attendees self-guided access to some of the most beautiful and thoughtfully cultivated gardens in Cedarburg and Grafton.

Proceeds from the Garden Walk benefit local charities, scholarships, and educational outreach, including support for area Girl Scout troops. Over the years, this event has become a beloved community tradition that also serves as an opportunity to invite new members into the club.

July 12 -13 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, rain or shine!

Tickets are available at the Cedarberg Piggly Wiggly, online at Cedarburg Woman's Club, and at each featured Garden.