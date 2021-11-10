Catering and More

Watch
Going out to eat with the family doesn’t have to wait until the weekend! At Machine Shed Restaurant, there are plenty of all you can eat dinner specials during the week. Executive Chef Shawn Imse is back from the Machine Shed this morning to discuss some delicious dinner deals. Shawn and his team can also do catering at their place or your place. Don't forget to order their delicious pies for you Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

There are two Machine Shed locations in Southeast Wisconsin, one in Pewaukee and one in Appleton. For their full menu or information on banquets and catering, visit MachineShed.com.

