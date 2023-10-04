Catching Up with Willy Porter

After performing his new song "Change Your Mind" live, Willy sticks around for a chat with Molly and Tiffany! Willy discusses his newly released album "The Ravine" from his band, The Willy Porter Band. The new album features 12 tracks and is a little different from the band's previous projects. The album brings in a fresh electric element while also having a classic and well-known acoustic sound to it. "The Ravine" touches on moments and subjects such as childhood mental health and hope for humanity. The Willy Porter Band will be playing concerts at Shank Hall on October 6 and 7 at 8pm. To get tickets visit ShankHall.com.