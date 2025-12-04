Carson Kressley Shares His Tips for Traveling Smart and in Style

Carson Kressley joins us on The Morning Blend, live from Secrets Playa Esmeralda in the up-and-coming Miches, Dominican Republic, to talk about what is trending in travel for 2025, how to get more luxury for less, and why working with a travel advisor can make all the difference.

Despite years of rising prices, Americans are ready to pack their bags and go. The latest Consumer Pulse Survey from ALG Vacations® shows that value is top of mind for travelers in 2026, with many turning to expert travel advisors to secure early bookings and find the perfect all-inclusive resorts to stretch their budgets while keeping vacations elevated and stylish. And one person who knows exactly how to travel smart without sacrificing style is Carson Kressley.

As ALG Vacations’ Travel Advisor Champion, Carson regularly hears from advisors across the country about today’s travelers’ top concerns and what they are most excited about when planning their next year’s getaways. He shares how to make every trip feel indulgent while staying mindful of budget, from booking during off-peak times to taking advantage of timely holiday offers.

