Carnevale di Venezia

The Italian Community Center
Carnevale di Venezia
Posted

"Immerse yourself in an evening along the canals of Venezia during Carnevale. This elegant affair begins with antipasti, aperitivi followed by a 4-course, Bartolotta catered dinner of traditional Venetian cucina. Following dinner, sit back and enjoy a live show with professional singing and dancing highlighting the diverse culture of this famous city on the Adriatic Sea.
Elegant Attire encouraged, masks provided!" This Gala is a must attend. No paddles, no loud auctions, BUT you can win a trip to Italia for two!
Leading up to the event and the night of, they are selling "Biglietti D'Oro" Golden Raffle Tickets. For $100 each, you have a 1 in 500 chance to win a trip for -2- to stay at Blue Haven Liguria. Head over the website to reserve your tickets for this fundraiser!
https://italiancommunitycenter.wildapricot.org/event-6457826

