Carnevale di Venezia

"Immerse yourself in an evening along the canals of Venezia during Carnevale. This elegant affair begins with antipasti, aperitivi followed by a 4-course, Bartolotta catered dinner of traditional Venetian cucina. Following dinner, sit back and enjoy a live show with professional singing and dancing highlighting the diverse culture of this famous city on the Adriatic Sea.

Elegant Attire encouraged, masks provided!" This Gala is a must attend. No paddles, no loud auctions, BUT you can win a trip to Italia for two!

Leading up to the event and the night of, they are selling "Biglietti D'Oro" Golden Raffle Tickets. For $100 each, you have a 1 in 500 chance to win a trip for -2- to stay at Blue Haven Liguria. Head over the website to reserve your tickets for this fundraiser!

https://italiancommunitycenter.wildapricot.org/event-6457826