Candy, Crafts, and Cleanup for Halloween

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss Halloween candy, crafts, and how to remove the makeup.

This Halloween, HI-CHEW is bringing a fun and fruity twist to your candy bowl with its limited-edition Mystery Mix — featuring fan favorites like Blue Raspberry, Candy Apple, and Watermelon, plus one secret flavor hidden in the pouch. Individually wrapped and gluten-free, HI-CHEW is a chewy candy everyone loves. Find it at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Five Below, and online at HI-CHEW.com

Let creativity glow and ooze this Halloween with Crayola! Crayola Light-Ups let kids decorate a glowing pumpkin or ghost using washable markers. Crayola Goo adds a slimy twist with spooktacular textures and mix-ins — perfect for monsters, potions, and spooky fun. Visit Crayola.com for more information.

Take the scare out of removing your Halloween makeup with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water. This all-in-1 formula uses micellar technology to lift away dirt, oil, and even waterproof makeup, with no harsh rubbing needed. Skin feels clean, soft, and refreshed. Available at drugstores and online at GarnierUSA.com.

Sponsored by Limor Media

