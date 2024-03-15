Can You Create Your Own Luck?

It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, and children and adults everywhere are getting ready to don their green attire and hunt for a pot of gold. Many people associate the St. Patty’s Day tradition with luck, whether it’s finding gold at the end of a rainbow, finding a four-leaf clover, or even catching a leprechaun! The ancient Druids in Ireland believed the four-leaf clover stood for Faith, Hope, Love, and Luck… but what is luck exactly?

Vincent Genna aims to answer that very question: “What is luck??” And furthermore, “How can we create our own luck??”

Vincent Genna, MSW—Psychic Therapist, Medium, Spiritual Teacher, and Author of The Secret That’s Holding You Back joins us on The Morning Blend to create a little luck for all of us!

Website: https://VincentGenna.com/ [vincentgenna.com]