Can Symptoms of Neuropathy be Reversed?

Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected is the feet. If you are suffering with neuropathy, you may be wondering if the symptoms can ever go away. Joining us today is Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN from Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin. He is board certified in neuropathy. If you or someone you know suffers from neuropathy, call now for your FREE screening. It’s for a LIMITED TIME. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000

For more information, visit Neuropathy Treatment Program | Advantage Neuropathy

