Can Neuropathy Symptoms Be Reversed?

f tingling, burning, numbness, or pain in your feet is affecting your daily life, there may be hope. Neuropathy is a common condition, especially among older adults, and many people wonder if their symptoms can improve. On an upcoming Morning Blend segment, Dr. Evan Norum, founder of Advantage Neuropathy and board certified in neuropathy, discusses the causes of neuropathy and the innovative treatment options available. Advantage Neuropathy offers an FDA-cleared therapy designed to help reduce pain and improve quality of life in a comfortable, patient-focused environment. Learn how advanced treatment approaches may help address the root causes of neuropathy and why so many patients are seeking relief from chronic nerve pain.

Currently Dr. Norum is offering a $37 special to see if this treatment is right for you. Visit https://www.advantageneuropathy.com/ or text tingle to 21000.

You can call the office at 262-800-5383

