By The Yard Display Sale Event

Upgrade your outdoor space just in time for summer. By The Yard is hosting a can’t-miss Display Sale Event this weekend in Oconomowoc. By The Yard is known for crafting premium outdoor furniture designed to last a lifetime. Andrea Boehike stops by The Yard to showcase some ready-to-use, well-crafted furniture they offer. There’s something for every style, setting, or weather event for anyone and everyone!

By The Yard Display Sale is on Saturday, May 9th, 9 am-4 pm. Check out 20-50% off Display Sale Items and 10% off new orders through May 16th. For more information, visit Premium Maintenance-Free Outdoor Furniture | By the Yard.