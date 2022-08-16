Business Ownership via Franchising: How to Be Your Own Boss

What's hot in franchising right now? Hot depends on YOU and your ability to operate the business. There is so much more than fast food. Franchise ownership is an efficient way to diversify your income, or replace your job if you'd rather work only for yourself. Some are full-time, some are absentee. Many cost less than you think.

Meg Schmitz is the owner of Take The Leap Franchising and joins us to talk about becoming your own boss. As a seasoned business mentor, coach and consultant who focuses on franchising, she works with candidates much like an executive recruiter. She is FREE to you because the franchise companies pay her to find the best qualified candidates for their concept. Not everyone is cut out for business ownership, so Meg is honest and transparent if the fit is not suitable. For more information, please visit www.megschmitz.com