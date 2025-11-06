Burnout Is the New Résumé Gap: How to Reenter the Workforce

Co-founder of The Grapevine Agency, Lori Zuker Briller, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how to address a gap on a résumé from burnout.

Lori is also the co-owner of The Grapevine Agency, one of the most respected staffing firms in the country, trusted by top-tier individuals and companies across industries, including entertainment, tech, finance, fashion, beauty, media, and lifestyle.

Lori shares the importance of acknowledging the reality of a resume gap, how to normalize it, the types of gaps, and how to reframe the conversation. There’s still lingering stigma around résumé gaps, but the tide is turning. The key is to own your story with both confidence and compassion; everyone needs and deserves a reset sometimes.

You can find Lori Zuker Briller and Rachel Zaslansky Sheer's book, Straight From the Grapevine: How to Crush Your Job Search, on all platforms on March 3, 2026. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

