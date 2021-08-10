Watch
Bringing the Style Back to School This Year!

With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 11:07:50-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares must haves for heading back to class.

Bring your back to school look to life with Purse Pets, fabulous interactive pets that respond to your touch, really blink, and have over 25 exciting sounds and reactions unique to each Purse Pet’s style!

At Burlington, find ‘wow’ deals and great values on brand name merchandise for you and your whole family – every time you shop!

As we approach the back-to-school season, Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Sleep with Melatonin supplements can help support occasional sleeplessness!

The MyKirei by KAO Paw Print Foam Hand Wash adds a moment of joy to your day and keeps your hands germ free!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

