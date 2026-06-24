Bringing Seniors Together for an All-American Celebration

The Hart Park Senior Center is getting ready for a special Fourth of July celebration as seniors gather to honor America's 250th anniversary! This longtime annual tradition brings people together for an afternoon of food, friendship, and community.

This year's event will highlight the diversity that makes our nation unique, with special guests representing different cultural dance groups. While the performers won't be dancing on the show, they'll be joining us in costume to share more about the celebration.

Kosta Zervas, Director of the Wauwatosa Senior Centers, joins us to talk about the many programs and opportunities available for older adults, how to become a member, and why the centers welcome participants from throughout southeast Wisconsin.

The celebration takes place Wednesday, July 1, with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tosarec.com.