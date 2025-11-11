Bringing Christmas to Our Veterans

US Army Medic Vietnam Veteran and Founder of “Christmas With The Vets, Jeff Dentice (Doc), and US Army Vietnam Veteran Dennis Marifke, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss how they bring Christmas to hospitalized Veterans.

It's the 38th year of bringing Christmas and the Holiday Spirit to Veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center, with previous years traveling thousands of miles for donation pickups. Donations can be picked up by members of the organization, or dropped off at locations found on its website. "Gift boxes," are packed with new clothes, hygiene products, holiday treats, and gift cards.

You can make a difference this Holiday Season and bring some Joy to our Veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center. For more information, including a donation list, visit ChristmasWithTheVets

