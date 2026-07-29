Bring Home a Best Friend... for Less!

Looking to adopt? There are currently more than 300 animals available for adoption across the Wisconsin Humane Society. Summer is a great time to adopt, and now through August 31 adoption discounts will be offered!

Not only are they looking for forever homes, but foster homes are needed too. The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Foster Program is supported by hundreds of wonderful volunteers and we’re always looking for more help. Yes, you can have other animals and foster, and yes, short-term fostering is an option! Whether its over a weekend or a holiday, it reduces stress for shelter animals.

The Wisconsin Humane Society can also provide surrender prevention resources. If money is tight, they may be able to help bridge a financial gap with services including Low-cost vaccine clinics, affordable spay/neuter surgery at the clinic in West Allis, and pet food pantry at every campus that’s open to the public. If you’re out of options, please call any WHS campus – they are here to help.

For more, visit their website.