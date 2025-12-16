Breakthrough Depression Treatment Offers Relief in Days – Not Weeks

Dr. Richard A. Bermudes, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BrainsWay, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a breakthrough treatment for depression.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, affecting millions. With depression rates rising and mental-health waitlists at record levels, many people are still struggling to find treatment that works, or works fast enough. Traditional therapies can take 6–8 weeks before patients feel meaningful relief.

A newly FDA-cleared treatment is helping to change that timeline. Accelerated Deep TMS (SWIFT) uses noninvasive magnetic pulses to stimulate deeper areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. The entire course of treatment is completed in just 6 days, offering a faster path forward for people who can’t wait months to feel better.

What sets SWIFT apart is not only its speed and efficacy, but its accessibility. Patients receive 5 treatments per day over just 6 days, with each session lasting about 9 minutes. There are virtually no side effects, and patients can drive and resume normal activities immediately after.

This segment is brought to you by BrainsWay.


