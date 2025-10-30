Breaking the Stigma: Know the Signs of Breast Cancer in Men

Melissa Echevarria and Oscar Echevarria join us on The Morning Blend to discuss breast cancer in men.

Just a month before their wedding in October of 2023, Oscar was diagnosed with breast cancer. They both share how significant the diagnosis was in their lives together, and how it brought them closer together after previous traumatic life experiences.

Tune in to find out how their story is breaking the stigma surrounding the diagnosis, the strength from friends and family, the treatment, and the medical journey to recovery.

Watch The Morning Blend to hear their story, and share it with someone you know

