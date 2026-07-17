Breaking Speech Therapy Stigma for Adults

Yes, it may be common for kids to require speech therapy. But adults use it to! If you've been coughing a lot after drinking liquids, noticing your voice gives out by the end of the day, or feeling like your memory just isn't what it used to be, you may benifit from speech therapy. Speech therapy for adults goes WAY beyond speech. Angela Gianguilia is a speech pathologist who works with people on memory and brain health, swallowing safely, voice quality, acid reflux management, even respiratory strengthening. She in studio, busting myths and reducing the stigma. Watch to find out what speech therapy could do for you.

AG Therapy LLC is a private practice speech-language pathology practice serving adults ages (late teen- 90s) in the Oconomowoc, Lake Country, and surrounding areas. Angela works with people across a wide spectrum — from those managing diagnosed conditions like stroke, TBI, acid reflux, vocal polyps, and cognitive changes, to people who simply notice something feels "off" and want answers or want to be proactive.

Book your complimentary 15-minute Consultation Call. Go to Agtherapyllc.com for more or contact agtherapyllc@outlook.com or call (219) 798-6189 today.