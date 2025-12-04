Executive Chef Doug Stringer joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss holiday events and new menu options at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

You can celebrate the holiday season Harley-Davidson style with Breakfast with Santa at the Harley-Davidson Museum, one of Milwaukee’s most beloved and family-friendly holiday traditions. Families can enjoy a festive breakfast buffet at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, known for its scratch-made dishes, legendary smoker, and signature cocktails. Kids can meet Santa, snap holiday photos, and take part in hands-on holiday fun.

The experience continues throughout December with Handmade Holidays, three Saturdays of interactive, creative activities included with Museum admission. Families can craft ornaments, design reindeer headbands, make motorcycle-inspired holiday cards, enjoy holiday scavenger hunts, and even get airbrush tattoos, all inside the H-D Museum, just minutes from downtown, with free onsite parking.

For tickets to the Breakfast with Santa experience and to explore Handmade Holidays, visit Harley-Davidson Museum

