Brand new Senior Living opening

The Westerly Pewaukee is a new senior living community set to open April 1st, 2025 . Designed with a modern approach to care, it offers a continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, and memory care, ensuring residents receive the support they need at every stage of life. Located in a prime area, The Westerly combines a unique architectural design with luxurious amenities, providing a vibrant and welcoming environment.

Residents will enjoy a variety of services and activities aimed at enhancing their quality of life all within a beautiful thoughtfully designed space.

For more information visit their two upcoming events: Senior Resource Fair April 8th at 10am and their Community Open House April 11th at 3pm.

Residences at The Westerly are filling fast. Call Community Relations Manager Stacy Giddings at 262-737-5501 or visit The Westerly Pewaukee