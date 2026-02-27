Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Booster Car Seat Safety; Checking the Expiration Dates

Habush Habush & Rottier
Posted

Most parents are very careful about buckling their kids in. But there’s one hidden aspect of car seat safety many parents may not realize: whether an older car seat is still truly safe. Tim Trecek from Habush Habush & Rottier talks about how commonly overlooked checking old car seats expiration date really is, how many accidents involving infants and toddlers can be prevented, and what parents can do to make care rides even safer for there little ones. We all want to protect our children. Knowing the right seat, correct installation, and expiration dates can mean the difference between a safe ride and a significant injury, which is every parent’s worst nightmare.

To learn more, visit https://www.habush.com/legal-services/child-care-products.

