Boost Your Nutrition with the Power of Avocados

Protein may be getting all the attention, but nutrition experts say many Americans are actually missing two key nutrients: healthy fats and fiber. These nutrients play an important role in supporting overall metabolic health, helping you feel fuller longer, and promoting healthy blood sugar levels.

Registered Dietitian Marina Chaparro explains why building balanced meals with healthy fats and fiber can make a big difference, especially for those looking to manage their weight or support type 2 diabetes.

One simple way to get more of both? Fresh avocados. Naturally packed with healthy fats and fiber, avocados are a nutrient-dense addition to meals and snacks. According to the science-based resource Avocados, Love One Today, growing research suggests avocados may support weight management, healthy blood sugar, and type 2 diabetes management as part of a balanced diet.

Marina also shares one of her favorite summer recipes: Avocado & Blueberry Chia Pudding. Simply blend the ingredients, chill overnight, then top with granola, fresh blueberries, and sliced avocado for a delicious breakfast or snack. Each serving delivers healthy fats and provides half of the recommended daily amount of fiber.

Looking for more nutritious recipes and healthy eating inspiration? Visit LoveOneToday.com/avocados.