Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Books To Pack In Your Beach Bag

Carole Barrowman
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 12:13:54-04

Carole Barrowman, English professor at Alverno College, author and reviewer etc is here to share her book recommendations for this summer. She says thrillers are a staple of almost everyone's beach bag and she has a couple books to talk about that we should read. Her books vary from talking about counterfeit designer purses, A woman's journey with leading her community while raising her son alone, a crime story and mystery. You'll want to pack these books in your beach bag.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes