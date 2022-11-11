Books to be Thankful For

Carole Barrowman joins us to share the books that she's thankful for and that make her laugh. Carole is an English professor at Alverno College. She is also an author of young adult and middle grade novels. She frequently contributes to both the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel & Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Anna Kendrick's Scrappy Little Nobody

Kendrick narrates her witty memoir in her distinctive droll voice. Kendrick was twelve when she made her Broadway debut in High School Musical. She’s also the lead in one of my favorite comedies that I rewatch every year, Mr. Right. I may do the same with this charming book.

Oliver Sacks' Gratitude

Sacks wrote the four essays in this collection in the last months of his life. He writes that because he has “loved and been loved… been given much” and has “given something in return,” his “predominant feeling” as he faces death “is gratitude.” This is such a moving, compassionate, and compelling book. Always worthy of rereading this time of year.