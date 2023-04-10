Blend Extra: Work With An Independent Insurance Agent

With 10,000 people turning 65 every day, it's time to think about Medicare. Deb and Jerry Dornbusch from Silver Supplement Solutions can help!

Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With several insurance companies products to choose from, we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-728-9311 or email Deb@silversup.com or Jerry@silversup.com for more information.